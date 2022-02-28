Hucknall Town move back into play-off places after big win over Belper United

Craig Westcarr hit the winner in a big victory for Hucknall.

It took a goal early in the second half to separate the two sides, with Cayne Maxwell sliding home from a Craig Westcarr cross after the forward broke in with a gorgeous solo run down the left flank.

Manager Andy Graves was faced with a number of selection issues ahead of kick-off, as with Louis Kinnerley and Jake Pearson both out injured and Keaton Sharpe unavailable, attacker Matt Brian started the match in goal.

Hucknall started the game on the front foot, and should have taken the lead in the eighth minute as Joe Butler’s cross found its way over to Grant Ryan, who shot over.

Butler could have had one for himself five minutes later, as a superb set-piece delivery from Oliver Brown was nodded over to him, but he smashed a shot straight at Curtis Hall from close range.

Efforts on goal were few and far between for the most of the first half from then, as Butler failed to connect with an overhead kick on 30 minutes.

Westcarr was next to go close for Town just four minutes later, as the ball was squeezed through for him to strike from close range, but his attempt smashed back down off the crossbar.

The lead was finally Hucknall’s in the 47th minute. Westcarr picked the ball up near the halfway line and drove powerfully all the way to the Belper box, before sliding in Maxwell, who made no mistake with a first-time finish.

Ryan was nearly the next to benefit from another fine Westcarr delivery in the 54th minute, but nodded the cross just wide of the Belper goal.

Belper goalkeeper Hall pulled off a great save five minutes later to deny Westcarr after he was picked out by a great delivery from Butler.

Stand-in keeper Brian wasn’t tested too often in the Hucknall goal but did well to tip over a stiff free-kick from Martin Smyth in the 64th minute. Five minutes later Brian smothered a volley from range from Eric Grave.

There was still time for one more Hucknall effort, as substitute Aaron Lamb teed up Westcarr in the area, but his shot was emphatically blocked behind by John Guy.