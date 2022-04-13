But, Aylestone Park, in sixth, failed to capitalise as they drew 3-3 with Clifton All Whites and are a point adrift of Andy Graves' men.

Hinckley led 3-0 at the break with the points seemingly in the bag, despite Hucknall having the better chances.

Liam Cairns headed them in front from a free kick by cousin Joe Cairns and, after the Yellows squandered their chances, rocked them with two goals in give minutes just before half-time through Liam Cairns and then Joe Cairns.

Craig Westcarr - hat-trick in 13 minutes all in vain.

Joe Ashurst quickly pulled one back from 18 yards on the restart only to see Ryan Harkin make it 4-1 after a poor clearance.

But Hucknall were not done and two penalties on 54 and 58 minutes saw Craig Westcarr on his way to a 13-minute hat-trick to draw the sides level. The first even came with Grant Ryan controversially in the sin-bin.

The equaliser came on 73 minutes as he controlled a ball over the top and finished superbly.

The Yellows almost took the lead in astonishing fashion with 10 minutes left, as the ball broke for Ashurst, whose audacious attempt from 60 yards found the roof of the unguarded net.