Hucknall Town 'quietly confident' ahead of play-off final showdown with Birstall United

Hucknall Town head into Saturday's UCL Division One play-of final 'quietly confident' as they take on Birstall United for a place in the Premier North Division.

John Lomas
Published 26th Apr 2023, 23:24 BST- 2 min read
Yellows keeper Louis Kinnerley was their hero, saving several great finishes and keeping out two spot kicks in the semi-final penalties win at Bourne Town last weekend after the game had ended 1-1.

“We have gone beyond expectation really and we are very excited for Saturday,” said manager Andy Ingle. “It's one step further than last season, but the job is not done.

“We are quietly confident. You can't go into these games and not be confidence and have belief in what you have been doing and how far you've come.

Louis Kinnerley saves a semi-final penalty for Hucknall.Louis Kinnerley saves a semi-final penalty for Hucknall.
“I have told the players that whatever happens from this point, we have gone beyond expectations and it's up to them if they really want to go for it you have to give a little bit more on Saturday – and everyone agreed on that.

“Let's hope we can deliver again and move the club on to the next stage.”

Birstall finished seven points ahead of fourth-placed Hucknall in second and honours were even in their league meetings with both winning 1-0 at home.

“At their place it was a cold Tuesday night, a typical midweek game, and, typical of us at that time, it was about the 88th minute we let them play in and around our box and Paul Pallett - their top scorer and top scorer in the league - won it.

“Someone as clinical as that, you can't allow him that time. Up to that point we'd done okay against them.”

Hucknall have only one doubt for Saturday.

“Louis Tomlinson has a badly twisted ankle,” said Ingle.

“But looking at the repair job already done on it, he has an outside chance. He has been one of our standout players this season.”

In Saturday's semi, Craig Westcarr had put Hucknall ahead on 16 minutes, but Bourne levelled on 35 minutes before the penalties win.

Ingle said: “Every player played their part and I am extremely proud of all those involved.

“The game was about both goalkeepers and Louis was immense for us. Had all the clear cut chances gone in it would have probably ended up 4-3 to us. Their keeper pulled off two 'worldies' inside five minutes.

“Louis saved their first penalty and you could see them looking a bit deflated and I fancied him to save another. He got a hand to a third as well.”

The club are arranging two coaches to Birstall, leaving Aerial Way at 11.45am.

The Aerial Suite and Club Shop will be open from 10am Saturday.

Prices are £10 per adult and £5 for U16s - call 07572 473037 to book.