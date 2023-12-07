Hucknall Town square up to in-form long-standing local rivals Eastwood CFC in a rearranged home fixture this Saturday as the Yellows' tough run of games continues.

Alex Troke - rejoined Eastwood and set for Saturday's derby at Hucknall.

Having just played – and lost – to the top three away from home in their last three games, with last weekend's clash with struggling Newark & Sherwood United postponed, Hucknall now face the fourth-placed Red Badgers, who are on a real high.

Eastwood had just enjoyed a sixth win on the trot for the first time since 2019 before they lost 4-1 at home to Stourport Swifts in the FA Vase last weekend and have just re-signed their former star striker Alex Troke.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hucknall joint boss Louis Bland said: “If it wasn’t enough to play the top three in our last three games, let’s make it the top four!

“Eastwood are another top side in this league and it’s fantastic to see a team who were near the bottom last year now fighting in the play-offs.

“The work that has gone on from their managers in the last 15 months has showed what a good job they have done. They deserve all the plaudits so far this season.

“I have played against them earlier this campaign when I was at Sleaford and they were a side who could play with the ball, but if you wanted a fight they could beat you up too - a sign of a top side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But we will be ready for Saturday. As always, a clear game plan is ready to go and we will get a good session in this week to fine-tune everything we want to come out on Saturday.”

Bland added: “As we were last week, we are looking forward to getting back home and the next two games are incredibly tough.

“But playing at home gives us a fantastic chance of getting a positive result. We are developing game by game, as we hope you can see, and we are ready to take the next step, which is three points.”

In partnership with Hucknall Food Bank, the club will be accepting food donations at both home games before Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement