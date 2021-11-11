Hucknall Town 'relishing' Notts Senior Cup tie with Notts County

Ian Burchnall will likely send a youthful side to Hucknall. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Yellows will host the National League side in the second round of the Notts Senior Cup in front of a bumper crowd on 17th November.

It is unlikely County will send a full strength side to Watnall Road due to their FA Cup replay with Rochdale the night before.

“We don’t know what side they will put out, it will be up to their manager,” he said.

“It will probably be a couple of first-teamers and some youngsters, but whatever side they put it out it is going to be a stern test and one that we will relish.

“Whatever side they send will still attract a big crowd. It will be a challenge that we are looking forward to and a distraction from the league.

“The players are used to playing in front of 200 plus and I’d expect another 150 at least, but we will see.

“It will be good for some of the younger players, but Notts COunty will want to be showing what they can do as well.”

Hucknall return to league action on Saturday when they host mid-table Saffron Dynamo.

Graves is targeting a return to winning ways as Town look to cut the five point deficit on leaders Aylestone Park.

“We want to get back on to a winning run and Saturday is an important game for us,” he said.

“Anyone can beat anyone in this league as the results around the league in recent weeks has shown.

“We cannot take Saffron Dynamo lightly. You have to be on your game or you will get beaten.