Hucknall Town rock leaders Eastwood CFC with shock derby win

Fast-improving Hucknall Town produced their result of the season so far when they won 3-1 away at UCL Premier North table-toppers Eastwood CFC in last Saturday's big local derby at Coronation Park.

It was the perfect start to the New Year for new Hucknall boss Tris Whitman as he tries to steer the Yellows away from the relegation battle.

“Going into the game against Eastwood I felt quietly confident,” said Whitman.

“We had a great week's training where we focused heavily on shape and in-possession patterns.

“I also felt that Eastwood may have gone into the game underestimating us on the back of their great win at Melton and our previous result against Kimberley.”

A bumper crowd of nearly 500 fans packed into the stadium on Saturday, taking advantage of the reduced entry fee for an eagerly anticipated local derby.

The league leaders failed to find their rhythm and were punished by a Hucknall side that looked far sharper and more determined on the day.

Eastwood’s in-form frontman Tyler Blake, missed the best opportunity, heading wide from a well-delivered Ricky Starbuck cross.

The game finally sparked into life in a frantic second half, with all four goals coming within a 10-minute spell.

Hucknall took the lead in the 57th minute, with Niall Towle finding the back of the net.

Just three minutes later, Eastwood’s Player of the Month for December, Terry Hawkridge, won and then confidently converted a penalty to bring the teams level.

But Hucknall quickly regained the lead as Towle struck again in the 60th minute, before completing his brace with a clinical finish.

The visitors then sealed the win in the 67th minute when Ethan Hulley added Hucknall's third.

Despite a few late opportunities for Eastwood, they were unable to get back into the game while Towle was unlucky not to get his hat-trick as a third was ruled offside for the visitors.

“I felt we started the game really brightly, as we usually do,” said Whitman.

“This seemed to unsettle Eastwood as they had limited time on the ball and struggled to cope with our rotations and passing, which resulted in them changing shape to match what we were doing.

“The first half finished even with both teams creating a few half chances through dangerous crosses.

“The second half then exploded into life with a flurry of goals.

“We took the lead through Niall after some great work from Cash and Surf on the right.

“It was after the goal when I felt we looked the most vulnerable - this has been a pattern since we arrived as managers.

“This allowed Eastwood to equalise from the penalty spot.

“However, we quickly regained our composure and control and added two quick goals from Niall and Ethan which took the game away from them.

“Eastwood went really direct for the last 15-20 minutes, but I felt both Taylor and Sugars, who stepped in to replace Dom and Short, played excellently and we ran out comfortable winners.”

Hucknall are now fourth bottom in 17th on 22 points but only two points behind 13th-placed Skegness Town.

Joint Eastwood manager Martin Ball said: “We’re devastated with the result.

“The lads have been brilliant all season, but that wasn’t good enough today, simple as that.

“Hucknall have proven they can beat the very best teams in the league, and we knew this would be a tough game.

“We were way off the pace. It’s time to regroup and go again.

“Thanks to the fans for their support today – it was a big crowd worthy of a local derby.”

Red Badgers' skipper for the day, Jake Wright, added: “I thought that was the worst we’ve played in a long time.

“We were second to everything and poor in possession.

“Credit to Hucknall – they were excellent today. We need to bounce back and put another run of wins together.

“Every time we’ve suffered a setback this season, we’ve responded quickly, and we now need to do that again.”