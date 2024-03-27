Hucknall Town rocked by Heanor Town fightback as Yellows sink back to the bottom
Hucknall were ahead early but boss Reece Limbert believes they then took their foot off the gas to allow Heanor to fight back.
Brad Wells gave Hucknall an early lead after a short corner routine with Abdul Saad, but Jamie Sleigh levelled on 15 minutes and shook Hucknall with a second 10 minutes later.
However, Wells levelled straight after the break and, after they hit the bar, Heanor hopes faded when Joseph Nice was sent off for a foul as last man.
Boss Limbert said: “We got off to a great start with Abdul Saad and Brad Wells combining well with the later scoring a great goal in the first few minutes.
“We appeared to take our foot off the gas after we scored and really struggled to kick on after taking the lead - and Heanor punished us, scoring two quick goals and pegging us back.
“Zac Biggs made a great save just before half-time and he kept us in it going into half-time.
“The first half we were below par and dropped our standards massively and that isn’t acceptable.
“We deserved to be behind and had to be much better second half.
“We did just that and dominated the half, scoring almost instantly after the break.
“We kicked on and kept testing the Heanor keeper, but sadly couldn’t find the breakthrough and had to settle for a hard-fought point.”