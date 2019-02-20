Hucknall Town’s bid for four trophies hampered by another fixtures pile-up

Hucknall Town continue their fight for four trophies after Saturday’s 4-0 win over Staveley MW Reserves saw them through to the CML League Cup semi-finals.

Andy Graves’ side are already preparing for a Notts FA Senior Cup quarter-final at Selston on Wednesday with their CML Floodlit Cup at Long Eaton to come next month.

It’s 10 wins in a row now and only one goal conceded in the six games in 2019, but the in-form Yellows continue to be frustrated by having to play catch-up in the CML South title battle.

“You can’t complain about chasing four trophies still, but we haven’t got any of them sewn up yet,” said Graves.

“We are not thinking about, we are just taking it one game at a time at the moment.

“Unfortunately we have no league game again this week so will end up yet again playing catching up which is ridiculous really.”

Hucknall trail Matlock Town Reserves by five points, but have three games in hand.

“About a fortnight ago we were all level, but I think Matlock will have played four games more than us by the time we play our next league game,” he said.

“With nothing on Saturday it’s good we have a cup game this week, though it won’t be the easiest of games against Selston.”

Despite the current run, Graves believes Hucknall can be better.

“I have always liked to build things from the back. That gives you a platform,” he said.

“The lads at the top have to take their chances. I know people will say you’re scoring lots of goals – you can’t complain about the number you’re scoring. But I can.

“The lads at the back put the foundation in every single game. They are always under pressure. One mistake and we could concede.

“So in a tight game we have got to take out chances up top. That’s when it’s important and I don’t let them off lightly with misses.

“You can play a game when it’s more comfortable and miss a couple and score a couple.

“Thankfully the midfield are chipping in with goals as well so we haven’t had to reply on one main man up front for goals. But I still say we can do better.”