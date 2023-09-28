Hucknall Town say new boss could be appointed next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Yellows have been in talks to replace Andy Ingle, who left the club two weeks ago with his assistant Phil Henry having overseen recent games that included a 2-1 win over Ashby Ivanhoe and then last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Boston Town in the FA Vase.

And they’re now hopeful of making an appointment soon.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “We are now well advanced in the process of appointing a new manager, with many meetings and discussions having taken place this week.

"We can advise supporters that although no appointment will be made ahead of Saturday's away match at Newark & Sherwood, we are hopeful that we can make an announcement, subject to a successful conclusion of ongoing discussions, early next week.

"We thank our supporters for their patience during what is a very important period for the club.”

Saturday’s defeat saw Boston break the deadlock on 14 minutes through Layton Maddison and on 30 minutes they doubled their tally following a deep cross to an unmarked Jordan Nuttell who headed home.

On 68 minutes Nathan Kelly pulled one back for Yellows but Boston restored the two-goal lead with a goal coming from a counter attack through Fraser Bayliss and the match ended 3-1.

Speaking after the match, caretaker boss Henry summed up the performance.

He said: “We looked tired, we were leggy, and we didn't really have the energy that we took to the field on Wednesday.

"I am hoping that a week’s rest will bring the energy back. It was a game where we were a little lax at the back and we gifted a couple of goals in the first half.

"When we got it back to 2-1, it looked like we may get something out of it, but sadly we then conceded on the break. Hopefully a rest will rejuvenate people and get us back on track.”

