Hucknall Town set for opening friendly at Basford United

Hucknall Town return to action on Wednesday, 2nd July with an opening pre-season friendly away at neighbours Basford United.

Saturday, 5th July sees a trip to Marske United followed by games against Dunkirk and Gedling MW, also both away from home.

July friendlies will include games against Notts County and Linby CW.

The Yellows will kick off their UCL Premier North season at home to Kimberley MW.

Meanwhile, the UCL League Cup draw has landed Hucknall an away tie at Boston Town in September.

Boss Tris Whitman and assistant Aaron Large will update fans on player comings, goings and retentions this month.

There will be some open trials for first team players on 26th June.

But four departures have just been announced with Omreiki Myles leaving to join Clay Cross, Luke Jeffery leaving to pursue a club closer to home, Chae Whitman-Brown joining Notts County for pre-season training, having been released by Mansfield Town, and Dom Forbes departing after moving back to London.

The Yellows have announced there will be no increases to ticket prices for home league matches this coming season and season tickets are now on sale.

They are also introducing a reduced price of £5 for full time students upon production of an appropriate valid and in date Student ID card. Cup match prices will be dependent on the competition and advised at the time of the tie being played.