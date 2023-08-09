After an opening draw his promoted side were thumped 5-0 by Belper Town and after Saturday's FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round tie at Newark & Sherwood was rained off, they were knocked out 3-2 in the rearranged game on Tuesday night.

“We have to be patient – and that is a message to everyone,” said Ingle.

“We were in a similar predicament this time last year and there is no need for panic. That does not make it easier.

Hucknall Town manager Andy Ingle - no panic.

“But we can't let that overshadow what we've got to do. We have to get on with the job and fix it.

“We are only two league games in and we are going to need a bit more strength in depth.

“Losing the lads we've lost unexpectedly hasn't helped. But we can't dwell on that – we have to replace them.

“We are new to the league and we can't afford to play catch up or get ourselves into a hole. So we've just got to keep working and grind it out as best we can.

“We are a bit light on bodies so we need to be bringing some more in – and preferably experienced players.

“I think if we bring the right bodies in to supplement what we've got we will be fine.

“We need at least two – someone in midfield and a centre half.

“If we can get them before the weekend then great, but sometimes it may be a waiting game and we have to be patient.

“We are looking for players from Step 5 and beyond who want to come in and help us out and we're talking to one or two”

Trailing 2-0 inside 18 minutes on Tuesday and conceding a third just after half-time, Hucknall grabbed two late goals, but time ran out on their fightback.

“It was too little too late,” said Ingle. “If we'd done certain things earlier it might have been different but you make the changes when you see fit.

“With it being the FA Cup we tried something a bit different for the first 15 minutes but it didn't work and we conceded two early goals from mistakes.

“You get punished at this level for mistakes you may have got away with last season.

“We had a late rally and maybe if we'd had another five or 10 minutes we'd have got the draw.

“But we had a scratch side out with people away on holiday or out injured, so for the last 20 minutes I thought we did well.

“We drew our first game against Wisbech – and I thought they were better than Belper.

“But Belper have been together a long time and are established at Step 5. We just didn't match up to their work rate, which was surprising as that is what we're renowned for.”