Hucknall Town shape up for league return with big friendly win over Stapleford Town

Hucknall Town warmed up for this weekend's return to UCL Premier North action with a 5-1 midweek friendly win over Stapleford Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yellows' recent run of fine results was halted in a 3-1 home defeat by Heanor Town last time out and then they had no game scheduled last weekend.

So boss Tris Whitman quickly arranged the friendly to try to iron out a few issues ahead of this Saturday's tough clash against play-off chasing Belper United – a game to be played at Coronation Park, Eastwood (3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Against Heanor we looked flat in our approach and at times were sloppy in our play which allowed Heanor to gain territory in the first half,” said Whitman.

Hucknall Town boss Tris Whitman - hastily-arranged friendly run-out this week.

“Although we looked threatening at times down the sides, our final action often let us down with poor decision-making and execution in the final third.

“The second half was extremely flat and we looked out of ideas which resulted in us going away from our strength of trying to play and Heanor running out 3-1 winners.

That loss had been on the back of an extended unbeaten run and, looking to get back to winning ways to maintain the aim of a mid-table finish, Whitman took the decision to substitute this week's training for the friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The decision to host Stapleford Town in a friendly allowed more competition over just a training session,” he said.

“We also felt that due to not having a fixture over the last two weekends it would be more beneficial in terms of match preparation.

“The friendly was a really good test for the lads and a great opportunity to try different things as we look to shape the squad over the next few weeks.

“The lads played some excellent football at times and there were some really positive examples of how we want to play both in and out of possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the moves for the goals were outstanding and it was good to record a fine result against a very strong Step 6 side.

“The game should hopefully put us in good shape for Saturday's game against Belper with some tough decisions to make.”

Whitman will have plenty of choices as a number of players become available for selection.

“The squad is in a healthy position as we head into this weekend's fixture with players returning back from injury and illness, so there will be lots of competition for places over the next few weeks,” he said.