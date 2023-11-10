Hucknall Town have brought in two new faces as they look forward to a return to action this weekend after three Saturdays without a game.

Utility man Marley Okoth and defender Mason Rowley have been adedd to the ranks ahead of a tough trio to high-flying Melton Town after last weekend's home derby with Eastwood CFC was rained off.

Joint boss Louis Bland said: “We announced over the weekend that Marley Okoth has joined us.

“He has worked with both of us before - with me at Grantham for four years in the academy and spent last pre-season with Reece (joint boss Limbert) at Kimberley.

Louis Bland - frustrated by latest blank weekend.

“He messaged us when we got the job to see if he could come and train with us, having been without a club since leaving Dunkirk without playing a game.

“He’s a welcome addition to the squad as he can play centre back, left back and centre midfield meaning he gives us good cover in all areas.

“The other addition, Mason Rowley, has joined us from Leicester Nirvana.

“Rowley plays centre back and again will give us what we need to add to what we already have.

“Rowley has played at this level for the last couple of years for Nirvana and Newark but earlier in his career has played for Kidderminster Harriers, Barwell and Rugby Town.

“He also played against Hucknall while playing at Step 2 and we believe that the signing of the 30-year-old will give us experience and, finally, a right footed centre half.”

Saturday's opponents Melton are currently third and Bland added: “They have been a good team in this league for the past two seasons and finished fourth last year, so it is a challenge which we will prepare for.

“Last weekend was another really disappointing Saturday as the Eastwood match was postponed with the weather this time stopping us from playing which now means we go three Saturdays in a row with no game.

“With the weather we had no time to organise and train so it was a Saturday off completely for us all.