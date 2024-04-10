Hucknall Town sign off with big crowd and boss meeting the fans after Boston Town home defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The free admission offer brought the biggest crowd so far at the Yellows' new RM Stadium with around 730 watching the game and then about 400 staying for the questions and answers session with Limbert in the Aerial Suite.

Promoted Hucknall survived by the skin of their teeth in the last two weeks of a tough campaign, pipping bottom club Pinchbeck United only on goal difference.

The session was hosted by the club’s management team member Paul Burley and team manager Limbert was asked about the challenges of the season since he joined the club, how he had gone about securing players for the club, the emotions of the evening when Pinchbeck lost to Sleaford effectively sealing their fate and ensuring step 5 football for Yellows next season as well as questions from the supporters who attended.

Limbert said: “This season has been an emotional rollercoaster, especially for the fans. We have the loudest and most loyal supporters around and I’m glad we could repay their support with the free entry on Saturday and offer them the Q and A session at the end.”

Paul Burley added: “To see so many people staying behind after the match for the Q & A session says so much about the support base we have here at Hucknall Town.

“Many clubs at our level would be satisfied with a hundred supporters at a match, but to have around 400 in the club house after the match was just fantastic.”

Chairman Bob Scotney also thanked everyone for their incredible support.

Boston's Liam Adams produced the only goal of the final game with a good shot from the edge of the area on the stroke of half-time.

The first half saw few chances with Orange slicing wide from 10 yards. for Hucknall and Aaron Short’s challenge halting a good Boston opportunity on 34 minutes.