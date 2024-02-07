Hucknall Town so close to victory as local derby with Eastwood CC ends in a draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Reece Limbert said: “It was a positive result today though a shame it wasn’t the three points that we deserved. But credit to Eastwood, they kept knocking and it fell for them in the end.

“We looked in control for most of the first half and the lads know we have to be in the game at half-time.

“In the second half Eastwood grew into the game, and despite having more of the ball, I felt we controlled the game without the ball and defended resiliently. We have to the take the positives of another strong performance against a team at the top and another point towards our target.”

Action fom Hucknall's draw with Eastwood CFC.

It was Eastwood who had the better openings of the first half, but a rugged Yellows defence managed to keep the opposition at bay.

Then on 26 minutes Yellows broke the deadlock as Abdul Saad put in a cross for Niall Towle to head in at the far post.

In the second half both teams had a number of half chances, and on 64 minutes,Towle almost scored his second with a header after a fine ball into the box by Brad Lathall, but the keeper managed a great save.