Hucknall Town target elusive first win at higher level as Pinchbeck United visit

The promoted Yellows were pipped 3-2 at Heanor Town on Monday, having seen off Sandiacre Town 5-1 to progress in the FA Vase on Saturday.

Hucknall fought back from two down to level at Heanor before losing to a penalty kick and boss Andy Ingle said: The mood in the changing room was good afterwards. We knew what the errors were, they are obvious, but the lads wanted to focus on the positives from the game.

“There were a lot of positives and we are making progress.

Hucknall Town manager Andy Ingle - plenty of positives as first league win eludes Yellows.

“The three goals all came from questionable decisions on our behalf, particularly the first two goals. The penalty I thought was very harsh. At 2-0 I thought we responded really well. At this level we will get punished for giving the ball away and we did.”

Ingle is still looking to add players, saying: “Numbers in the squad are still low but I was very pleased with Trevell Lindo and Callum Orange who came in from the reserves, they haven't had any experience at this level and they did really well.

“We are currently having to use players that wouldn't ordinarily get in the squad but as I say they did well. Alfie Smith-Eccles has made a massive differences and Raife Poplar and Dillon Rawson have settled in well.

“We are still looking to strengthen the squad but we need the right players. We hopeful that we get clearance by Saturday for at least one signing.”

He added: “I think once we click, I think teams will find it hard against us in terms of how relentless we are and once we do click I think there could be a scalping.

“We are still looking for the first win I know, but there were a lot of positives on Saturday and with new players settling in we think we are ironing out one or two problems and we need to still be patient.