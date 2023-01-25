Hucknall are fourth and rivals Clipstone sixth, though the Cobras are eight points adrift of them.

“We know a little bit about them and you can't take any game lightly,” said Ingle.

Advertisement

“They have had some good form of late, but have also had players leave and a new influx of players.

Hucknall Town manager Andy Ingle.

“They certainly won't come to us and roll over. I think we are a scalp that everybody wants.

“We have games in hand on them and a better points tally, but anyone in and around that area can potentially get into the play-offs.”

Advertisement

Hucknall are on a run of eight wins in nine games and Ingle added: “Next month looks very busy – I think we have seven in February. But we have just got to keep it turning over, keep working hard and keep everyone fit.

“We will probably bring a couple of bodies in at some stage but only if we need to bolster our strength or pick up any injuries. We have a couple of niggles right now but nothing serious and we do have good depth.”

Advertisement

Last weekend's planned game at leaders Aylestone Park also fell victim to heavy frost.

“There was an inspection planned for 11.30am but it was about 9.30 that morning their chairman put photos online and there was freezing fog,” said Ingle.

Advertisement

“You could see there was no chance – it looked abysmal.