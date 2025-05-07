Hucknall Town win County Cup on penalties after breathtaking 6-6 draw with Newark & Sherwood United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall Town clinched the Notts FA Senior Cup 4-3 on penalties after an incredible 6-6 draw against Newark & Sherwood United at Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium on Tuesday night.

Both teams played their part in a final that will be difficult to forget.

The Yellows showed tremendous heart to battle back six times to take it to extra-time and then penalties. And then when it really mattered, they delivered.

A goal in the first half from Luis Parkes, followed by two from Bradley Wells and no fewer than three penalties by Niall Towle took it to a nailbiting penalty shoot-out in which a fine save from Luke Jeffery and penalty conversions by ice-cool Towle, Sam Sims, Solace Uyi-Olaye and Joey Ashurst clinched glory.

Hucknall Town - County Cup winners after 12-goal thriller.

Boss Tris Whitman said: “I don't think as a player, coach or a manager I have ever been involved in a game quite like it.

“We played our football at times but were so vulnerable defensively that led to us conceding six goals.

“You shouldn't win a game after conceding six. But from when we came in we installed mentality, character and togetherness and, ultimately, I think that's what has shone through today. We found ways to remain calm in what was probably the most chaotic game going.”

Kam Campbell put Newark ahead on eight minutes, but Parkes had Yellows level on 16 minutes after Towle's deflected shot reached him.

Hucknall boss Tris Whitman shows off the cup.

Against the run of play the Highwaymen were ahead again through Kieran Cummings on 23 minutes and he then made it 3-1 from the spot on 41 minutes.

Towle pulled one back on 57 minutes after a handball gave away a penalty and sub Wells levelled on 67 minutes, heading in from a corner.

Newark retook the lead on 73 minutes through Louie Jarvis but on 76 minutes Towle converted another penalty.

A breatktaking finish then saw Luke White net a free kick on 89 minutes, but Hucknall were not done and on 90+6 Wells levelled.

Newark were ahead yet again through White six minutes into extra-time, but Towle scored another from the spot on 114 minutes after a foul on Sims for his hat-trick of penalties. Ultimately, it needed spot kicks to separate the sides and Jeffrey saved Newark's second while their last was missed.