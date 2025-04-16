Hucknall Town win cup final rehearsal ahead of busy Easter weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After a convincing victory in their Notts FA Senior Cup final dress rehearsal, Hucknall Town go into their final games in the UCL Premier North this weekend aiming for a top half of the table finish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 3-0 home win over Newark & Sherwood United on Saturday has set them up for their big Easter tests with a trip to title-chasing Bourne Town on Saturday followed by a home local derby clash with relegation battlers Kimberley MW on Easter Monday.

Hucknall will then take on Newark & Sherwood in the cup final next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Solace Uyi-Olaye from the penalty spot in the first minute, Omreiki Myles on 59 minutes and Niall Towle deep into added time, along with a couple of crucial saves from Alfie Smith-Eccles and a resolute defence, saw the Yellows secure all three points in the dress rehearsal and manager Tris Whitman said: “Saturday's game against Newark was an opportunity for both teams to look at each other ahead of the cup final.

Ormreiki Myles - scored the second goal for Hucknall on Saturday.

“Like ourselves, Newark and Sherwood made a number of changes going into the game.

“I felt the game was quite flat for the most parts as both teams tried to figure out each other tactically.

“We were able to build on the early penalty and as the game went on I felt more confident we would secure the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Newark looked threatening through their wing backs but we found ways to nullify the threat through adopting a more defensive shape out of possession.

“I felt we controlled possession and territory for the majority of the second half and limited them to very little opportunities in front of goal.

“Although we did not create too many opening ourselves we took advantage of some good play to score the second and then a mistake late on gifted us the game.

“Overall it was a pleasing result, but not sure there’s much either team can take away with regards to preparation for the final. However, the scoreline will definitely give us a psychological advantage going into the final.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With two league matches left this weekend, Whitman will need the depth of his squad to try to maximise the points as they close this year's campaign. With that in mind he will also adjust the training to suit.

“This week's training will be lighter with some five-a-side as we manage players' loads,” he said.

“Both Ethan Greenidge and Brad Lathall will get additional minutes with the Reserves as they aim to boost their fitness after shorts spells out with injuries.”

Hucknall's Notts FA Senior Cup final will take place at Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium on Tuesday, 6th May (7.45pm).