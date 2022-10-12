Admission is free and manager Andy Ingle said: “It will be an emotional day for everybody – it's a big thing.

“Yes, it is sad for it be shutting down but we've all got to look forward to what could be a great future at the new ground. It's a new start for everyone.

“I think it was a good idea to make it free admission. You will get some passing trade. Some people will come out of curiosity and, you never know, you might catch some new fans by doing it.

Farewell to Watnall Road - end of an era for Hucknall Town.

“It would be nice to finish off with a win against Aylestone. They are the benchmark at the minute and won again on Tuesday night.”

Ingle had been a regular spectator at the ground down the seasons before joining the club as boss.

“I have only been manager here since February but my sister used to live in Hucknall when I was about 16, though I didn't really get into the football until later.

“I live in Newthorpe and if there was a game on and I was doing nothing, I would go down and watch.”

Advertisement

Farewell to Watnall Road - end of an era for Hucknall Town.

Ingle does not believe his players will be fazed by the occasion as they look to beat their promotion rivals.

“I think in some of the earlier home games this season some of the lads looked a bit nervous. But they have settled down at home now and the last couple of games they have enjoyed them,” he said.

“You could certainly see that on Saturday when we had a sizeable crowd in. I thought they looked more at ease.

Advertisement

“Maybe we were a bit nervous for 10-15 minutes as we'd not played at home for a few games. Once we settled into it they enjoyed it and it was a great reception at the end as well.”

Saturday's entertainment will start from 1pm with live music, a disco and bar and the game kicking off at 3pm.

Having left Watnall Road, the Yellows will face a run of eight away games before their new RM Stadium home is ready for use in December.

“We do face a run of away games, but it's not an issue. We have already had a string of three or four away and we did okay,” he said.

Advertisement

“The fans have been good and turned up in good numbers when we have played away. It will be good to then have a string of home games at the new ground.”

To start a week of three farewell home games, Hucknall smashed Kirby Muxloe 6-1 last Saturday with a hat-trick for Craig Westcarr, one from the spot, and goals for Aaron Lamb, Joe Ashurst and Joe Butler.