Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves admits club's preparations for Belper United have been hampered

Hucknall Town have been unable to play, or even train, this week due to the heavy rain.

Town’s fixture last weekend with West Bridgford fell foul of heavy rain, which left the pitch unplayable.

It also left the Watnall Road sur wet for most of the week, meaning the Yellows were unable to hold a training session.

“It is frustrating,” said Graves. “The pitch had been marked out early in the morning, but by the time I got to the ground the ref had called the game off.

“It is disappointing and even training has been hampered with the pitch still drying out and the gro undsman not wanting us on it, so we’ve been unable to do training this week.

“We had the physio down for some of the lads but that is all we have been able to do.”

Graves now hopes his players will go into the game fresh and able to use the frustrations felt in the reverse fixture to their advantage.

“Some of the lads who played at Belper are still a bit miffed with the first goal that never went over the line,” Graves added.

“They know they can perform better than they did that day and hopefully they will be up for it and raring to go after the rest.

“It will be a big game and a good crowd, hopefully we will be up for it on Saturday. If we lose it is not the be all and end all, one defeat doesn't change things.

“Craig Westcarr has an ear infection but hopefully it will have cleared up by Saturday. We have a squad so whoever drops in if needs be will still give us confidence.”

It marks the start of an important spell of games for the Yellows as they look to consolidate a play-off place, with two places to fight for between Radford, Aylestone Park FC and Hucknall.

Said Graves: “We have some big games coming up, it's a tough month but results went our way last Saturday.

“We are looking up and not down. I have always said we can't look back or it stops progress, but it has to be done in the right way. We are in sixth place and have points between us and Dunkirk in seventh.