Hucknall turn in five star performance

Grant Ryan celebrates his first goal of the season at Blackstones. Picture by Lee Fox Photography.

But boss Andy Graves said this Saturday's game at in-form Ingles would provide a far sterner test

“We have to take into context who we were playing last Saturday, but the lads that came in did well so I have go to be pleased,” he said.

“We have to be happy where we are at the moment, keep it going, and not get carried away.

“We had six players missing, four who would have started including the keeper and the captain.

“Fair play to Blackstones as well. They didn't give up or make it easy, we had to work for it. We played some good football but we don't want to get too carried away.”

He added: “Ingles on Saturday will be a different kettle of fish as they have just won four on the bounce. They are always a bit of a tricky side.

“The games we have had against them in the two broken seasons have been tough games.

“We lost up there in a bit of a smash and grab and then we won there quite convincingly last time we played there.

“Their team will have changed from then though and they are currently on form.

“But I should have everybody back and a full strength squad on Saturday apart from Joe Butler, who will be another four weeks, and Jamie Crawford, who will be three weeks at least. The other four will be back.”

Graves’ side produced a dominant display in Lincolnshire on Saturday to secure a fourth consecutive victory with Craig Westcarr, Grant Ryan and Joe Ashurst (2, one penalty) all finding the net after an early own goal by Stones defender Ethan Ellison set them on their way.

in the 24th minute, Westcarr doubled the visitors’ lead and shortly after the half hour mark, Ryan netted his first goal of the season from six yards. Just before the hour mark, Ryan picked out Ashurst, who tucked the ball home with aplomb from inside the box.