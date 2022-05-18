Joe Worrall is the subject of interest from West Ham and Leicester City but would stay at Nottingham Forest if they win promotion.

The Hucknall-born defender is continuing to attract plenty of interest from West Ham and Leicester City, according to rumours in the national papers.

But Worrall, who began learning his trade in Hucknall youth football, will stay with his beloved Forest if they beat Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final.

Worrall has been a key driving force behind Forest’s promotion run and has captained the side in recent weeks.

Forest will face Huddersfield Town on 29th May for a place in next season’s Premier League after beating Sheffield United on penalties.

It is likely that Forest would be unable to resist any move for the sought-after defender if they are defeated.

Boss Steve Cooper says he hopes to make it a day to remember for all involved with the club.

"I can't sum it up at the moment, the reality is that we have another step to go.

"To get through two legs of a semi-final play-off you have to do a bit of everything, you have to play well, have to suffer, have to have a bit of luck and dig in - all of the things you have to do to be a real team we have done.

"Brice was brilliant today, I'm not one for singling people out but it's difficult not to talk about how good he was in terms of the penalties, the saves, the distribution and the calmness.

"He is a big part of what we do on and off the pitch. It's brilliant he got his moment.

“I’ve never seen a team play perfect for two games. We certainly didn’t, but we did do enough over the two legs.

“We’ve managed to come through a lot. I would love to have won 3-1 and just walked off, but the fact we’ve done it like we have - which is the most important thing - means we are even more fuelled up now for the final. And that’s good."

Brice Samba produced goalkeeping heroics for the hosts at the end of a pulsating tie, saving spot-kicks from Ollie Norwood, Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Brennan Johnson had added to Forest's 2-1 aggregate lead from the first leg with a sliding first-half finish, but second-half goals from Gibbs-White and John Fleck sent the game to extra time.

It took a fine reflex save from Samba to keep Iliman Ndiaye out in the 115th minute and force the game to a shootout.

The Congolese goalkeeper immediately gave Forest the advantage by saving United's first two attempts.