Hucknall's Nabb Inn close in on Sunday trophy treble
Formidable Notts Sunday League side Nabb Inn from Hucknall are still on course for a magnificent treble.
Into the finals of both the Nottinghamshire FA Sunday Senior Trophy and Majestic Trophies League Cup, they are also on the verge of the league title too at the end of a season to remember.
Chairman Jamie Thomas said: “We are shaping up to have an incredibly successful season and we are hoping to clinch the league title with three games to spare.
“This will set us up nicely to focus on the upcoming County Cup and League Cup finals. Hats off to the players and management, they deserve all the success that may be coming over the next six weeks.”
In the County Cup Nabb produced a professional performance to see off AFC Moorgate with Kaylum Mitchell firing the opener from close range and, after the break, Ash Foster on hand to volley home from a Joe Harrison cross.
They will now face Shire Athletic at Hucknall Town FC on 16th May (7.45pm).
In the League Cup semi Shire Athletic proved worthy opposition for Nabb's second semi in five days.
Nabb dominated for the first hour but led only by a single goal at the break, Trevel Lindo tucking away Kamani Wilson's ball into the box.
Shire pressed hard after the break but Nabb held on to win1-0, despite some of the side playing their fourth game in six days. In the final they will take on the winners of the Amari Universe v Blackstar at Dunkick FC on 23rd April (10.30am).