Into the finals of both the Nottinghamshire FA Sunday Senior Trophy and Majestic Trophies League Cup, they are also on the verge of the league title too at the end of a season to remember.

Chairman Jamie Thomas said: “We are shaping up to have an incredibly successful season and we are hoping to clinch the league title with three games to spare.

“This will set us up nicely to focus on the upcoming County Cup and League Cup finals. Hats off to the players and management, they deserve all the success that may be coming over the next six weeks.”

​Nabb Inn skipper Stefan Rogers.

In the County Cup Nabb produced a professional performance to see off AFC Moorgate with Kaylum Mitchell firing the opener from close range and, after the break, Ash Foster on hand to volley home from a Joe Harrison cross.

They will now face Shire Athletic at Hucknall Town FC on 16th May (7.45pm).

In the League Cup semi Shire Athletic proved worthy opposition for Nabb's second semi in five days.

Nabb dominated for the first hour but led only by a single goal at the break, Trevel Lindo tucking away Kamani Wilson's ball into the box.