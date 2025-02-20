Hucknall's unbeaten run is ended by Heanor

Tris Whitman (right) and assistant Aaron Large saw their side beaten for the first time in six games.

​Hucknall boss Tris Whitman felt sloppiness was key to the Yellows’ six-game unbeaten run coming to an end at home to Heanor Town on Wednesday night.

​The FA Vase quarter-finalists won the game 3-1, Ethan Hulley with Hucknall’s only goal late in the game.

And Whitman told the club’s media that errors proved costly.

He said: "We looked flat in our approach and at times were sloppy in our play which allowed Heanor to gain territory. Although we looked threatening at times down the sides, our final action often let us down with poor decision making and execution in the final third.

"Heanor took the lead through our mistake and then capitalised quickly after to make it 2-0. We again looked dangerous on set pieces but Heanor were a constant threat on counters.

"The second half was extremely flat and we looked out of ideas which resulted in us going away from our strength of trying to play. Heanor wrapped the game up with a long range strike of real quality, although we looked brighter after we introduced the subs, we were not able to sustain any kind of comeback, even after Ethan scored late on to make it 3-1.”

Having not played for 11 days prior to Wednesday’s game, Hucknall now have another break in competitive football until March 1 when they go to Belper United – albeit the match will be at their ‘home’ of Eastwood CFC’s Coronation Park.

Whitman added: "Next week we have an arranged a friendly against Stapleford which will give us the opportunity to work on some of the areas we fell short on last night.

"Overall, Wednesday was a disappointing way to end our unbeaten streak but a good reminder there is still lots of work to do to see the season out strongly in preparation for next season"

Having only played three games in February, Hucknall will now have league matches and a cup match in March, a key month for the Yellows as they head towards the end of the season and build on the positive strides made since Whitman and his coaching staff took over and oversaw a steady climb up the table and away from the relegation zone.