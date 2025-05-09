Nottingham Forest missed out on Champions League football last season after a slump in form in the closing games.Nottingham Forest missed out on Champions League football last season after a slump in form in the closing games.
I asked AI to predict the final 2025/26 Premier League table - and this is where Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, Man City, Arsenal and the rest are tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th May 2025, 10:28 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 12:35 BST
It was a bit of anti-climax finish for Forest last season after the Champions League dream failed to materialise.

After being in the top three for large parts of the season, Forest eventually had to settle for seventh spot.

But Conference League football offers plenty to look forward to in the 2025/26 season, with Forest looking to build on their success in the Premier Leuage next season.

So where will Forest finish next year? Here a supercomputer – produced by BettingLounge.co.uk – gives us its verdict.

Have your say on how you think the season will go by joining the debate on our social media channels.

82pts (+33)

1. Liverpool

82pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+27)

2. Man City

79pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

72pts (+27)

3. Arsenal

72pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

64pts (+15)

4. Aston Villa

64pts (+15) Photo: Getty Images

