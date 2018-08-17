Ilkeston Town boss Steve Chettle to take up full-time coaching role at Notts County

Ilkeston Town manager Steve Chettle is to join Notts County’s coaching staff on a full-time basis.

The 49-year-old, who has been assisting Kevin Nolan’s backroom team while leading the Robins, will become the Magpies’ first-team coach.

He will also be responsible for managing the club’s development side, with a number of fixtures pencilled in for the 2018-19 season, and will play a key role in helping players make the transition from Notts’ academy to the first team.

Chettle will continue to manage Ilkeston Town until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Owner and chairman Alan Hardy said: “Chetts has done a superb job at Ilkeston Town so far and is fully deserving of this opportunity to further his coaching experience.

“He is a consummate professional who will ensure everything is in order at the New Manor Ground as we look to continue our very strong start to the season.”