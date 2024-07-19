Impressive Hucknall Town hold Step 4 sides to draws as friendlies continue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With just two friendlies to go before Hucknall Town start the new season away to Sleaford Town on 27th July, boss Reece Limbert is happy with pre-season so far.

Draws with two Step 4 sides Hinckley (away) and Sherwood Colliery (home) in the past week have impressed and the Yellows have also been boosted by the decision this week of former club stalwart Sam Sims to return to Hucknall for another spell after moving to West Bridgford in December.

Hucknall expect a big crowd on Saturday when League One neighbours Mansfield Town visit (3pm) before completing their friendlies on Tuesday at Shirebrook Town (7.45).

“I am fairly happy with pre-season so far,” said Limbert.

Sam Sims - back for another spell with Hucknall.

“With two 2-2 draws against Step 4 opposition in the past week, it shows we are heading in the right direction.

“There’s still room for improvement, but we’ve made positive strides to be in a different position to last season.

“Our new signings have settled in nicely and we have several retained players looking fitter and sharper ahead of next week’s season opener.

Ahead of that match newly promoted Mansfield Town head to the RM.

They are managed by Nigel Clough, who opened the new RM facilities at Aerial Way after a long and protracted ground move.

It was a night where around 400 supporters attended on a cold December winter night and Limbert is looking forward to what should be another great occasion.

“We’re all really looking forward to Saturday’s game against Mansfield Town,” he said.

“It will be a great occasion for the club, the supporters and the players as we welcome a professional League One outfit to the ground.”

Hucknall urge all supporters to purchase advance tickets to help with crowd management on the day and those who do will benefit by a fast track entrance, avoiding the queues.

Fans can pre-purchase tickets from the club shop on Friday between 6.30 and 9.30pm.