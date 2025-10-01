In-form Hucknall Town aiming for hat-trick of successive wins

Hucknall Town are aiming for a hat-trick of successive UCL Premier North wins when they host Heanor Town on Saturday.

The Yellows, in the top wsix now for the first time in a long time, punished a red card for Eastwood CFC's Lavelle White with two goals in a superb 2-0 away local derby win on Saturday and boss Tris Whitman said: “I’m really pleased with the lads after a great away performance to local rivals Eastwood, but we showed great character and composure from the very start.

“We moved the ball well, controlled possession and made sure we kept our shape defensively.

“Once Eastwood went down to ten men, we really took control of the game and dominated the ball. “The patience we showed in waiting for the right moments paid off, and the two goals were fully deserved.

Hucknall defending at Eastwood last weekend. Photo by Scott Messom.

“It’s been a good week for us overall, and Saturday was another step in the right direction.

“We’re starting to build some real momentum now and to see us climb up to sixth is a reward for the hard work the players are putting in.

“The focus now is to keep standards high, keep pushing each other and make sure we carry this form into the next game this Saturday at home to Heanor.”

After a very tightly contested first half finished goalless, Yellows came flying out the blocks for the second half. Shortly after the hosts were reduced to 10 men as White saw a second yellow card.

Yellows capitalised on their man advantage with Solace Uyi-Olaye finding the back of the net.

After going close with a similar chance earlier in the game, Joe Ashurst doubled the visitors' advantage with a sublime effort from distance and a resolute performance to finish the game ensured all three points returned to the RM.

However, Hucknall did suffer a blow this week when they found that a scan on striker Niall Towle had shown a significant injury including a torn ACL, two fractures and multiple ligament strains which will see him out of action for the rest of the season.

This is the second player out for the remainder of the campaign as Brad Lathall has a dislocated shoulder and ligament damage and is set to undergo surgery.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​