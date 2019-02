But who has got the most? Here, we look at the worst offenders based on teams scoring one point for a yellow card and three for a red. Stats courtesy of www.espn.co.uk and correct as of February 11, 2019...

1. Crawley Town - 80 points 65 yellows, 5 reds Getty Buy a Photo

2. Stevenage - 78 points 51 yellows, 9 reds - the most sending offs in the league so far. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Notts County - 73 points 58 yellows, 5 reds. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Northampton Town - 71 points 65 yellows, 2 reds. Getty Buy a Photo

View more