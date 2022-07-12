Beth Mead bagged a hat-trick and Ellen White a double in front of nearly 30,000 fans at the Amex Stadium.

The Lionesses had led 6-0 during a rampant first half as they outplayed and outclassed Norway.

It beat the tournament’s previous biggest winning margin when England had beaten Scotland 6-0 as England confirmed their status as one of the tournament favourites.

