Check out these pictures as England celebrate a night to remember after crushing win over Norway confirms Euro 2022 spot

England’s 8-0 demolition job on Norway will live long in the memory for those in attendance at Brighton last night.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 6:17 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 7:22 am

Beth Mead bagged a hat-trick and Ellen White a double in front of nearly 30,000 fans at the Amex Stadium.

The Lionesses had led 6-0 during a rampant first half as they outplayed and outclassed Norway.

It beat the tournament’s previous biggest winning margin when England had beaten Scotland 6-0 as England confirmed their status as one of the tournament favourites.

1. England v Norway

Millie Bright and her England team-mates pose for a photo prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group A match between England and Norway.

2. England v Norway

Lauren Hemp scores England's second goal under pressure from Maren Mjelde.

3. England v Norway

Georgia Stanway opens the scoring.

4. England v Norway

Leah Williamson enjoys the moment after England's victory.

