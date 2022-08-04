Joe Worrall has goosebumps thinking about Nottingham Forest's Premier League home return against West Ham United

Joe Worrall is ready for a special moment when Nottingham Forest make their Premier League return.

The Hucknall defender will live his boyhood dream on Saturday when Forest travel to Newcastle United in their first Premier League game in 23 years.

But Worrall, who famously played for the town’s youth football clubs, admits he already has his thoughts the following Sunday when Forest make their home debut against West Ham.

He said: "Last season the FA Cup games we had at the City Ground took some topping.

"The Wembley days were obviously huge, but that first game against West Ham I think with all the banners on display it will be something special.

"The supporters who are lucky enough to get a ticket to witness that and also us lads that are lucky enough to put on the shirt for the first time in 23 years, I’ve got goosebumps speaking about it."

Worrall, who attracted the interest of West Ham last season, believes it is nothing more than what Forest deserve.

“Promotion is something the club has been aiming for for a long time,” added Worrall.

“We have seen good players come and go. The manager came in and unlocked the potential of the players that are here.