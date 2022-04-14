A 5-4 home defeat by Hinckley United last weekend did not help their cause ahead of Saturday's visit of Birstall United before Easter Monday's tough trip to champions-elect Kimberley MW and, after being held to a draw last weekend, rivals for fifth place Aylestone Park remain a point adrift and face fourth-placed Radford tomorrow.

“I think Saturday's game is key to be perfectly honest. We have to beat Birstall and then see what happens between Aylestone and Radford,” said manager Andy Graves.

“Radford probably need a win to make doubly sure they are safe in there and Aylestone are still going for it, so it will be an interesting day.

Hucknall Town manager Andy Graves - weekend of reckoning ahead.

“By Monday Kimberley may already have been crowned champions. But I don't think they would take their foot off the gas against us. They are a good side and they are where they are because they're consistent.

“They have dug out results right at the end when they've needed them – late equalisers and winners.”

Graves will have to put out another patchwork side on Saturday.

“This last month has been a nightmare with players unavailable – illness and suspensions. It's come at the wrong time for us,” he said.

“We have players missing for Saturday and we couldn't even put a reserve side out the other night. “But we will give it a go on Saturday - and we owe Birstall one. We should have won at their place but decisions went against us.”

On last weekend's nine -goal thriller, Graves said:“For a neutral it was game of the season. But we have to stop giving soft goals away.

“To be honest they didn't have to work for any of them – same as the week before. It's the story of our season.

“I have not yet seen a team that has actually opened us up and created anything. It's all come from mistakes. At 1-0 down we had a great chance to equalise. But we just rushed it – no composure. Then by half-time we were 3-0 down.