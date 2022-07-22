Key Mansfield Town star signs new two-year deal after superb 2021/22 season

The versatile McLaughlin, 32, won four Player of the Season awards following the Stags’ promotion push that saw them miss out in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

He scored eight goals and claimed ten assists during the campaign, including netting the goal that helped send his side to Wembley in the play-off semi-final at Northampton Town.

In total, McLaughlin has made 90 appearances for the Stags since signing from Southend United in September 2020.

Stephen McLaughlin celebrates after scoring away at Salford City.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “We’re very pleased that Macca has committed to the club for another two years.

“He has enjoyed an exceptional 18 months, reflected in the numerous personal awards won at the end of last season.