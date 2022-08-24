News you can trust since 1904

Knight to remember for Hucknall Town as Kieran strikes late for derby win at Clipstone

Kieran Knight’s 90th minute strike earned Hucknall Town a dramatic 3-2 derby win at Clipstone in UCL Division One.

By John Smith
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 3:44 pm

Yellows cruised into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes with goals from Aaron Short and Craig Westcarr.

The hosts got back into it just past the hour and Hucknall seemed destined for a night of frustration when Clipstone levelled with 11 minutes to go.

But Knight had the last word as Andy Ingle’s men registered their third straight league win.



This Saturday, Yellows are at Clifton All Whites.

