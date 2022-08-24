Knight to remember for Hucknall Town as Kieran strikes late for derby win at Clipstone
Kieran Knight’s 90th minute strike earned Hucknall Town a dramatic 3-2 derby win at Clipstone in UCL Division One.
Yellows cruised into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes with goals from Aaron Short and Craig Westcarr.
The hosts got back into it just past the hour and Hucknall seemed destined for a night of frustration when Clipstone levelled with 11 minutes to go.
But Knight had the last word as Andy Ingle’s men registered their third straight league win.
Most Popular
-
1
Knight to remember for Hucknall Town as Kieran strikes late for derby win at Clipstone
-
2
Hucknall Town aim for another three points at Clipstone after dramatic weekend win
-
3
Hucknall Town boss Andy Ingle urges his side to open up a gap at the top
-
4
Basford United announce management reshuffle as Steve Chettle and Mark Clifford take on new roles
-
5
Tomlinson debut in win for injury-hit Hucknall Town provides boss Andy Ingle with some cheer
This Saturday, Yellows are at Clifton All Whites.