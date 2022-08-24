Knight to remember for Hucknall Town as Kieran strikes late for derby win at Clipstone

Yellows cruised into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes with goals from Aaron Short and Craig Westcarr.

The hosts got back into it just past the hour and Hucknall seemed destined for a night of frustration when Clipstone levelled with 11 minutes to go.

But Knight had the last word as Andy Ingle’s men registered their third straight league win.

Kieran Knight netted a 90th minute winner for Hucknall