Late Niall Towle goal keeps Hucknall Town's unbeaten run going at Harrowby United

Revitalised Hucknall Town go into Saturday’s home match with Gresley Rovers looking to make it six games without loss after a last gasp Niall Towle penalty earned them a 1-1 away draw at Harrowby United last weekend.

The hosts scored with just a quarter of an hour left, but the Yellows dug deep to ensure their efforts did not go unrewarded and returned home with a hard-earned point.

Manager Tris Whitmore said: “Saturday was another chance to pick up points as we try to close the gap on the teams above us, and I feel overall the draw was a fair result. I feel relatively happy with the outcome.

“I was particularly pleased at the character shown to get back in the game, something I don’t think we would have done when we first came in.

“Similar to the previous game the pitch conditions made it difficult for both teams to play football and the game was a battle throughout.

“Harrowby presented some problems and we struggled to adapt to their shape. We had some moments of good football during the first half which lead to a number of half chances, but Harrowby probably shaded the first half in terms of territory.”

He continued: “The second half we changed shape but again the opposition presented problems due to also adopting a new formation too.

“Like the first half, the game was a battle with very little clear cut chances created.

“Both teams looked more threatening on the counter and Harrowby took the lead from a fast attack with a cross/shot that looped over Luke in goal.

“I felt we responded excellently and the subs also injected some much needed energy into the team.

“For the last 20 minutes we pushed to get back on terms and looked likely to score and we got back on level terms when Niall converted from the spot.

“Niall had a great chance to win us all three points, but his header narrowly went past the post.”

Trying to sharpen up his squad for the challenge ahead, Whitman fixed up a midweek friendly against West Bridgford U21s to top up minutes for those in need while those who have played more over the last few weeks took part in a lighter session.