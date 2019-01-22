League One and Two Live: Ex-Portsmouth ace joins Barcelona in shock move

Kevin Prince Boateng (R) in action for US Sassuolo. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Kevin Prince Boateng (R) in action for US Sassuolo. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

There are just nine days left for League One and Two clubs to strengthen their squads.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don’t forget to refresh.