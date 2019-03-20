LEAGUE ONE: Retirement for Darren Bent? Luton Town chase Aberdeen skipper

Here are today’s main stories from EFL League One

Former Sunderland and Derby County striker Darren Bent is considering hanging up his boots at the end of the season.

Bent, now 35, scored 36 goals for the Black Cats in 63 appearances before leaving on bad terms when joining Aston Villa for £24m in January 2011.

He returned to Stadium of Light last year, where it was his equaliser for Burton Albion which inflicted a second successive relegation on Sunderland.

Bent, who has been without a club since 2018, has told Sky Sports News he will assess the possibility of retirement in the summer.

Luton Town want to sign Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie when he becomes a free agent this summer, according to the Daily Express.

Shinnie, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign, has reportedly held discussions with Hatters chief Mick Harford.

No formal offer has been made, however the Express states Luton can offer wages well above anything he could earn at Pittodrie - if they are promoted to the Championship.

Graeme, linked with Rangers, Wigan and Sunderland in recent months, is the brother of Andrew, a standout performer in the Hatters midfielder this term.

Portsmouth midfielder Dion Donohue is set to undergo a scan after injuring his groin in Tuesday’s reserve meeting with the Royal Navy.

The 25-year-old has endured a frustrating campaign with injuries, which has restricted him to just 14 appearances this term.

Donohue was included in Jake Wigley’s second string side in a bid to step up his return to fitness, however was forced off in the first half.

He will undergo his scan in the comings days, although the early hope is Donohue will not face a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has arranged for full-back Aaron Lewis to return early from international duty.

The on loan Swansea City defender is currently away with Wales U21s on a training camp, which is scheduled to run until Friday.

However, Lewis will report back to Cantley Park on Thursday to begin preparations for Saturday’s trip to Luton Town following a mutual agreement with Dragons coach Rob Page.

Bradford City are facing further action from the FA following an incident which occurred during the 3-1 victory over Peterborough United on March 9.

During the 86th minute of the fixture - when the Bantams scored their third goal - a number of home supporters are alleged to have entered the field of play.

As a result, Bradford now face another potential FA charge, which comes following incidents at Walsall and Rochdale.