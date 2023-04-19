The Yellows did the double over Bourne during the regular season, winning 2-0 at Bourne in August and 2-1 at home in January.

“But a year on from the club tasting semi-final heartbreak, Ingle is aware those results count for little on Saturday.

“There is a psychological aspect to it but it's a one-off game – it's like a cup semi, a one hit job, and we just have to go out and do ourselves justice,” he said.

Hucknall manager Andy Ingle - let's give our all and have no regrets on Saturday.

“We have to give everything. If we don't we will regret it.

“If we do give everything I see no reason why we can't win the game.

“It's one chance and we must deliver a performance worthy of all we know we are capable, in order to take us another step closer to promotion.”

He added: “Similar to us, Bourne have been putting out a settled side recently with few changes.

“I think it will make for a good, interesting day.

“At our place we put a lot of pressure on them early doors and forced them into an own goal. It was very even then with all the play in the middle of the park and a case of who broke first.

“We scored a good goal for the second but then in the 88th minute we brought on a sub who gave a penalty away and that late anything can happen.

“Earlier in the season we beat them 2-0 at their place with a very depleted squad.”

Hucknall's only doubt is Billy Brooks, Ingle saying: “Our only worry is Billy's wife is due to have a baby on 23rd.

“We rested him last weekend as it is getting near the time and if he had been booked on that day he would have missed the final, should we get there.

“He has only missed two games all season and been very consistent. We want him to play but we have cover should we lose him.”

The club's coach to Bourne is now completely full and the club shop and bar will be open from 10am on the day.