Linby CW boss targets wins ahead of promotion push

Jamie Thomas (left) and goalscorer Ben Jones in action for Linby.

Promotion-chasing Linby are currently nine points off leaders Blidworth but with three games in hand.

And Tring knows his side must rack up another win against struggling Town in order to keep the pressure up.

“We can't take them lightly,” said Tring. “We are pleased with how the season is going so far.

“The plan is for promotion and we are still in contention.

“We are in the mix, but there is no room for error. We just have to finish as high as we can and try to win the league.”

But he knows Linby, who have drawn five of their 14 matches so far, must turn single points into victory if they are to clinch a promotion.

“It is disappointing that a lot of the draws have come against the top teams when we were convincingly in front in the latter stages of the game.,” he said.

“Hopefully it is something we can learn from.

“We've got to get over the set-back of the draw at South Normanton.

“They are a better team than the league position says, so we have to take the positive that we haven't lost.

“We have come back from one down and missed a penalty to go ahead.

“Hopefully we have a full strength squad to pick from against Arnold.

“Jack Allen has sustained a knee injury and is out for the season. We drafted him in, but it’s a chance for a reserve player to shine now.”

Linby’s run of four consecutive wins came to an end at South Normanton last Saturday.

Linby started well enough with Sean Craven, Danny Tring and Ash Foster all going close inside the opening 15 minutes.

But, the home team started to test Linby, as they gradually got into the game, and on 25 minutes, took the lead.

Good work from Henry Brooks, found Matt Fowler free, just inside the area to fire home.

But Linby improved in the second half and drew level on 53 minutes when Ben Jones evaded his marker to volley home.