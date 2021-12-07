Linby CW manager targets Notts Senior Cup win to help lift the spirits

Linby boss Andy Tring wants a cup win to lift spirts after the heavy defeat at Pinxton.

His injury-hit side were thumped 7-3 at Pinxton at the weekend after seeing five experienced first-team starters all ruled out.

But Tring knows that heavy setback will soon be forgotten if Linby can get the better of Collingham in the Notts FA Senior Cup.

“A good win on Saturday will get the spirits up again,” he said. “It is a game I am confident we can do well in.

“A few of the younger lads were downbeat and lacking the leaders in the game.

“You can get a bit despondent when you're young and you lose heavily - they've come into a winning team doing well.

“We are putting all our effort into the game against Collingham. It is a trophy and I know we can do well in it.

“I have looked at them and what they have done. I think if we turn up, on our ground where we have a good record then I'm sure we can do really well in the cup.

“We want to concentrate on this cup because winning breeds good habits. A good win on Saturday will help to lift spirits and then we will see what happens.”

Tring also feels there is no reason to panic after the big weekend defeat.

" It is only two defeats so I am not panicking yet,” he added.

“The acid test will be when we pay Mickleover again at their place.