Louis Bland leaves Hucknall Town to take over as manager of Grantham Town
Bland had been in joint charge of the club alongside Reece Limbert, who will continue as first team manager.
A club statement said: “It is with regret that we announce the departure of Louis Bland as Joint Manager.Louis has received an offer from step 4 club Grantham Town in the capacity of First Team Manager on a full time basis. After careful consideration over the past few days, Louis has decided to accept the position.”
Bland said it was an offer he couldn’t refuse.
"I’m gutted to be leaving the club so quickly after joining but it’s an offer I can’t turn down,” he said.
"I’ve loved my time at the club and the strides we have made have been fantastic in a short space of time. The players, staff, board and the fans have been magnificent with me and I feel part of the club and will come back when I’m free and will support the club from afar.
"As shown over the last couple of weeks you’ve seen we are ready to compete more and the club will only get better.”