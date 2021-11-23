Mansfield Town ask for more FA Cup tickets after selling their 2,500 allocation
Mansfield Town have already sold out of their 2,500 ticket allocation for the big FA Cup derby at League One Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, 4th December and have asked for another 1,000 to be made available.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 2:28 pm
“We are looking forward to it though we're trying not to get too far ahead of ourselves as we need to concentrate on this week’s games,” said boss Nigel Clough. “But it's there at the back of your mind and it's something to look forward to with a place in the third round at stake.
“That's why it was such a good draw – not because we've got a League One away from home as it's going to be an incredibly tough game, but for the location. Players have only got to go 40 minutes up the road. I think it's caught everybody's imagination.”