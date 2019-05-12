Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft backs striker Tyler Walker after play-off penalty miss

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft has told distraught striker Tyler Walker to put tonight's costly penalty miss behind him as Newport County pipped Stags to the League Two play-off final.

After 120 minutes failed to separate the sides, Walker saw his kick saved by Joe Day before Matt Dolan sealed the win.

Flitcroft said: “I've taken them myself and it's about people stepping up. Those who stood up tonight had the courage to do so.

“It was a great save from Tyler's. I have just said to him don't carry that around with you.

“You have been unplayable at times. You have been outstanding for us this season. You have carried us with having other strikers out injured.

“Our goals conceded has had to be that good with only one striker carrying us.”

He added: “The kid is distraught and he will need some picking up.

“I will continue to give him that unconditional fatherly support I have given all season. He is a young player with immense potential and promise.”