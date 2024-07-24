Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough wished Hucknall Town all the best for new season after friendly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough wished Hucknall Town all the best on the eve of the new season after bringing his promoted Stags side to Ariel Way for a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Clough officially opened the new Hucknall ground midway through last season – his father Brian had opened the previous Watnall Road stadium – and was impressed with the home side's efforts before Stags ran away with the game later on.

Having avoided the drop last season following promotion, Reece Limbert's men open their new UCL Premier North season with a game at Sleaford Town on Saturday before hosting Belper United on Wednesday.

Clough said: “We wish them all the very best for the season ahead.

The sides emerge for Saturday's friendly. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway @ The Bigger Picture.media

“Starting out in non-league with Burton Albion you got to come to clubs like and start to appreciate the work that goes into clubs, the volunteers.

“People don't do it for the money as there isn't any at non-league level.

“To a degree players get a few quid but everyone else does it either because they love the club or they like football. That's it.

“It is such a contrast to the highest level at times.

“People see the money swilling around at the top level. But this is what real football is all about.”

Before 1,174 fans, Stags eventually won 6-0 on Saturday but four of the goals came in the last 26 minutes as facing full-time players took its toll on the Yellows.

“It was brilliant – an ideal pre-season game for us,” said Clough.

“It was a good game for everybody and we certainly got something out of it.

“We had to work hard in muggy conditions and I thought Hucknall played very well.”

Clough will now hope to emulate Hucknall and stay up after a promotion this season as Stags tackle League One football.

“Staying in the league will be the main challenge. It has been 21 years since Mansfield actually played in League One and they came straight back down,” said Clough.

“So it would be an achievement to stay up first and foremost and where you finish from there – there are too many variables in a football season.

“We think we have the nucleus of a squad to compete but at what level in League One I am not sure,

“Our supporters are realistic and have been all along. They have been waiting a long time for this promotion. We got back into the Football League and have now gone on.

“The owners have backed the club now for 12-13 years, so it's a lovely reward for them as well.”

Hucknall's Callum Orange has joined Dunkirk ahead of the season to hopefully gain more regular playing opportunities.

