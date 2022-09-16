The 30-year-old has made 76 appearances for the Stags since joining from Bristol Rovers in July 2020, scoring nine goals.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “We’re delighted that Ollie has extended his stay with us.

“He’s proved in the past few weeks what an important player he is for us, with his goals against Stockport and Doncaster.

Ollie Clarke celebrates his goal at Doncaster earlier this month.

“He’s part of a strong midfield which we have at the club.”

Clarke added: “I’m over the moon to have signed.

“It’s a club that’s moving in the right direction. Everything about the club is professional, from the owners to David Sharpe [CEO] and the manager in the way they run the club, to its training facilities at RH Academy.

“I want to continue to be a part of that and stay here for the long haul.