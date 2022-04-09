The Stags defender felt that rather than it being a foregone conclusion that his side would win the game comfortably given United’s lowly status, they always knew they’d be in for a tough game.

So the win (report here) was most welcome.

He said: “It was an all-round good performance, a good clean sheet and nice to get four goals.

Farrend Rawson says the feeling is good at Stags.

“These can be tough games. They’re scrapping for every point. They’re putting their bodies on the line and they’re giving it everything so it can be tough.

“The first 15 minutes they were on us but we got through it and our quality shone through in the end.

“We go out there and enjoy ourselves and get on the ball with freedom, there was some good play.”

Rawson added that a stoppage during the second-half due to a pitch invasion by Scunthorpe fans didn’t faze the visitors.

He said: “It didn’t affect us. We knew what we had to do. If anything it gave us a bit of a breather, ten minutes to get our legs back and helped us give it one last push to keep the clean sheet.”

Rawson now believes every game is huge for his side in their promotion push, adding: “Every game is massive now but we have to take them one at a time.