Mansfield Town disappointed as FA extend Stephen Quinn ban to six games

Referee Paul Howard issues Mansfield Town midfielder Stephen Quinn a red card - Pic Chris Holloway.

Quinn was sent off against Harrogate for kicking out at an opponent, but the FA have studied footage and spotted a second offence and decided to up their punishment.

The 35-year-old Irishman missed Saturday's defeat at Walsall and now faces a longer lay-off as Stags struggle to halt a five-game losing streak.

“It is a huge blow for us and we feel a bit aggrieved. But we have to accept it and move on,” said boss Noigel Clough.

“It was a bit confusing the way it came out from the FA, but he got done for two separate incidents and he has been given six games – five more to go.

“The fourth official told me he had seen the incident at the time and we get told they can't review things if the officials have seen them.

“He can play in the EFL Trophy game, but misses the next five league games.

“We were very disappointed with the decision but he has been disciplined accordingly.