The Stags have been given the award following an independent assessment using real families - commissioned by the EFL - at all 72 League clubs during the 2022-23 season.

In recent seasons, the club has been praised for setting a benchmark in standards for providing a designated family area, family room with matchday activity schedules, a sensory area for young supporters who experience a sensory overload, creative catering options, interaction with club mascots, players and enthusiastic family-friendly club staff.

In its report, the assessment read: “For several seasons now we've seen the Stags not only deliver engaging family experiences but also implement them in ways that underlines the club's inclusive, community-focused approach.

Mansfield Town have been recognised by the EFL.

“The club does a great job not only in making families feel welcome, and especially in creating safe and welcoming spaces for them, but also in the way it engages the wider fan base.”

Stags’ owners John & Carolyn Radford said: “We’re very proud to be achieve Family Excellence status by the EFL.

“One of our most important objectives is to offer an engaging matchday experience for families at One Call Stadium and this accolade emphasises what the club has to offer to young supporters and their families on a home matchday at Mansfield Town Football Club.