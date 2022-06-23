The 2022-23 fixtures were revealed today and also showed the first home game will be the visit of Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, 6th August.

A very tough August also sees visits by relegated AFC Wimbledon and wealthy promoted Stockport County as well as trips to Leyton Orient and Sutton United.

Boxing Day brings a visit from Northampton Town, who Stags knocked out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage last season and New Year's day is a trip to Walsall.

Stephen McLaughlin celebrates his first half goal at Salford City last season.

Easter sees Stags away at Swindon Town on Good Friday and home to Rochdale on Easter Monday.

Home games end on Saturday, 29th April with the visit of Harrogate Town and the season ends away to Colchester United on Saturday, 6th May.

Fans face some tough midweek trips with long hauls on the list to Carlisle United and Newport County on Tuesdays and a trip to Hartlepool United on Thursday, 29th December.

The Carabao Cup and Papa Johns Trophy draws will be held later today.

STAGS FIXTURES 2022-23

JULY

Sat 30th Salford City A

AUGUST

Sat 6th Tranmere Rovers H

Wed 10th Carabao Cup One

Sat 13th Leyton Orient A

Tue 16th AFC Wimbledon H

Sat 20th Stockport County H

Wed 24th Carabao Cup Two

Sat 27th Sutton United A

SEPTEMBER

Sat 3rd Doncaster Rovers A

Sat 10th Bradford City H

Tue 13th Carlisle United H

Sat 17th Gillingham A

Sat 24th Crewe Alexandra A

OCTOBER

Sat 1st Hartlepool United H

Sat 8th Barrow A

Sat 15th Walsall H

Sat 22nd Crawley Town A

Tue 25th Newport County H

Sat 29th Swindon Town H

NOVEMBER

Sat 5th Emirates FA Cup 1

Wed 9th Carabao Cup Three

Sat 12th Rochdale A

Sat 19th Harrogate Town A

Sat 26th Emirates FA Cup 2

DECEMBER

Sat 3rd Colchester United H

Sat 10th Stevenage A

Sat 17th Grimsby Town H

Wed 21st Carabao Cup Four

Mon 26th Northampton Town H

Thu 29th Hartlepool United A

JANUARY

Sun 1st Walsall A

Sat 7th Barrow H (Emirates FA Cup 3)

Wed 11th Carabao Cup Five

Sat 14th Crewe Alexandra H

Sat 21st Northampton Town A

Wed 25th Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat 28th Doncaster Rovers H (Emirates FA Cup 4)

FEBRUARY

Wed 1st Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat 4th Bradford City A

Sat 11th Gillingham H

Tue 14th Carlisle United A

Sat 18th Tranmere Rovers A

Sat 25th Salford City H

Sun 26th Carabao Cup Final

MARCH

Wed 1st Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat 4th AFC Wimbledon A

Sat 11th Leyton Orient H

Sat 18th Stockport County A (Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Sat 25th Sutton United H

APRIL

Sat 1st Crawley Town H

Fri 7th Swindon Town A

Mon 10th Rochdale H

Sat 15th Grimsby Town A

Tue 18th Newport County A

Sat 22nd Stevenage H (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

Sat 29th Harrogate Town H

MAY

Sat 6th Colchester United A

JUNE